Northwest Iowa judge among candidates for Iowa Supreme Court

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa judge is among five applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Judge Patrick Tott, who’s the Chief District Court Judge of the Third Judicial District based in Sioux City, will be interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, next Monday morning.

Tott was appointed to the bench in September 2014. He graduated from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1989 -- and Creighton Law School in 1991.

One of the five applicants will replace retiring Justice Brent Appel, who steps down on July 13.

