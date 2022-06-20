Rotary Club dishes out hardware for 2 Sioux City women

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Rotary Club of Sioux City gave out two awards Monday to two women with two very different backgrounds.

Sue Davis

Sue Davis isn’t retiring, she’s just taking a step back.

Davis had just completed a presentation, to the Rotary Club of Sioux City, promoting the Sioux City Knights, a Special Olympics team. What she didn’t expect was a surprise award of her own.

During her post-award interview, Davis talked about anything but herself. But there was one moment when she spoke of that so-called retirement.

“We know I’ll never completely quit. I just can’t. We’re getting ready to do softball... Troy and I coach softball together. So, that would be more of my draw, I guess, like coaching or just support to the person who’s taking over,” said Davis.

Linda Kalin

The Rotary Club of Sioux City wasn’t done dishing out the hardware. Linda Kalin received an award for the economic well being of Siouxland.

Both winners had given years of service to the Siouxland area. And yet, they were both surprised they won.

“And (I) don’t think of myself as any different than anyone else who’s you know, working really hard. I am also doing for the community of Siouxland,” said Kalin.

Kalin serves as the executive director of the Iowa Poison Control Center. She got into that line of work after answering a few phone calls from concerned parents at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.