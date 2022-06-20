Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested in northeast Nebraska over the weekend for allegedly having cocaine in her vehicle, which also had several children in it at the time.

On Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelsey Gray, 29, and charged her with possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Kelsey Gray (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says at 7 p.m. on June 18 they stopped a vehicle speeding on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk. During the stop, authorities say they found cocaine and other drugs in the vehicle. At the time of arrest, the sheriff’s office says Gray had five children in her vehicle, with two being unrestrained.

She was housed in the county jail where her bond would be later set.

