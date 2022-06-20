Advertisement

Sioux City Knights celebrate their recent success at 2022 USA Special Olympic Games in Florida

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Knights team has returned home from the 2022 USA Special Olympic Games and is celebrating in style.

They recently received two checks from a promotion run at 4 Brother’s Bar and Grill in Sioux City.

Several athletes returned home from Orlando, Florida with medals to show off. On Saturday afternoon, they were celebrated for their success during competition and some success in a donation effort.

Two athletes, Jessica Copple and Preston Stevens, were recognized for making burgers. A portion of the proceeds from the burgers went towards the trip to Orlando.

Every athlete mentioned the fun they had making memories with the team including a father-daughter duo.

“And as far as being a unified partner, that was really special for me to think that I’m 70 years old and I was able to compete with my daughter, pretty neat,” said Kevin Conklin.

The Sioux City Knights Special Olympics head delegate Kathleen Rasmussen believes the group is more than a team. She says it’s a social network and a place for families to connect.

The athletes ended their competition in Orlando with more than 30 combined medals. The athletes will also be honored at the City Council meeting this upcoming Monday.

