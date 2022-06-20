USHL, Muskies announce upcoming 2022-23 schedule

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2022 USHL Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers have released their 2022-23 Season Schedule as a part of the USHL league wide schedule release.

The Muskies will kick off the year out in Pittsburgh for this year’s Dicks Sports Goods Fall Classic alongside the Green Bay Gamblers and Chicago Wolves on Sept. 22 and 23. The defending USHL champions will then hold their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Des Moines Buccaneers. It is at this game that the team will raise their 2022 Clark Cup Championship Banner into the rafters of the Tyson Events Center.

Some other highlighted home games for the 2022-23 schedule include their New Year’s Eve game, Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 12, and a Clark Cup final rematch with Madison on Dec. 30 down at the Tyson.

The full 2022-23 promotional calendar will be released on June 30 at 12 p.m.

