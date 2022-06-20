X’s get swept by Cleburne despite mid-game comeback

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After sweeping first-place Kansas City in the first half of the homestand, the Explorers weren’t able to come back against last-place Cleburne in the second half of the week and fall on Father’s day 7-5. The Railroaders opened the game scoring four runs early on in the first inning, the X’s trailed 5-0 in third before stringing five unanswered runs of their own to tie things up in the sixth. Luck would not be in the X’s hands late in the game, as costly errors and a late Cleburne homerun ended the comeback and handed Sioux City their third straight loss heading to Kansas City for three games.

X’s and Monarchs kick off their series on Tuesday in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

