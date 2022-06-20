Advertisement

X’s get swept by Cleburne despite mid-game comeback

X's fall to Cleburne 7-5
X's fall to Cleburne 7-5(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After sweeping first-place Kansas City in the first half of the homestand, the Explorers weren’t able to come back against last-place Cleburne in the second half of the week and fall on Father’s day 7-5. The Railroaders opened the game scoring four runs early on in the first inning, the X’s trailed 5-0 in third before stringing five unanswered runs of their own to tie things up in the sixth. Luck would not be in the X’s hands late in the game, as costly errors and a late Cleburne homerun ended the comeback and handed Sioux City their third straight loss heading to Kansas City for three games.

X’s and Monarchs kick off their series on Tuesday in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
BBQ Pit Bros serve guests at annual Camp High Hopes Rib Fest.
Siouxlander’s show off their best barbecue at Camp High Hopes’ Rib Fest Fundraiser
Pender Church Damaged in Fire
The South Sioux City Senior Center building
South Sioux City Senior Center temporarily shuts down

Latest News

Bandits fall to Beef in semi-finals for second straight year
Bandits fall to Beef in semi-finals for second straight year
Bandits fall to Beef in Semi's
Bandits fall to rival Beef in semi-finals for second straight season
Bishop Heelan's Jaron Bleeker gathers himself after making a diving play at third base.
Dowling tops Heelan, Le Mars, and Sioux City East
Sioux City East's Brylee Hempey gathers herself after making a diving catch to get the first...
SBL & Sioux City East split twin billing