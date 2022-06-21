City Council honors Sioux City Knights at council meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The welcome home tour continued for the Sioux City Knights on Monday night with their latest stop at the Sioux City City Council meeting.

Mayor Bob Scott honored the Special Olympic athletes who recently competed the the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Each athlete was able to stand at the front of the room while Mayor Bob Scott read off the names of every person who brought home a medal.

The athletes won more than 30 medals combined.

