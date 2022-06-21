Advertisement

City Council votes to approve amending the ‘Care of Animals’ ordinance

Sioux City City Council discusses the "Care of Animals" ordinance
Sioux City City Council discusses the "Care of Animals" ordinance(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council voted 5-0 on Monday night to approve amending Chapter 7.05 of the Sioux City Municipal Code for the “Care of Animals.”

The ordinance will now prohibit people from leaving animals in a car when it is 79 degrees or hotter outside. Animal control says that a locked car at that temperature can feel like over 100 degrees to the animal inside.

The ordinance allows police and animal control to issue a violation if animals are locked inside a car in hot weather.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says the new changes are a way for the city to be able to enforce the issue of animals being left in locked cars.

“We need to have something so that we have some way to objectively say what that is, and that makes it easier to prosecute people that don’t pay attention to their pets,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?

Latest News

Mayor Bob Scott shakes the hands of the Sioux City Knights
City Council honors Sioux City Knights at council meeting
Even though they have very different backgrounds, they both received the same surprise.
Sioux City Rotary Club gives two awards to Siouxland women
Linda Kalin, center, received the "Key Way" award.
Rotary Club dishes out hardware for 2 Sioux City women
Northwest Iowa judge among candidates for Iowa Supreme Court