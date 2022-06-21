City Council votes to approve amending the ‘Care of Animals’ ordinance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council voted 5-0 on Monday night to approve amending Chapter 7.05 of the Sioux City Municipal Code for the “Care of Animals.”

The ordinance will now prohibit people from leaving animals in a car when it is 79 degrees or hotter outside. Animal control says that a locked car at that temperature can feel like over 100 degrees to the animal inside.

The ordinance allows police and animal control to issue a violation if animals are locked inside a car in hot weather.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says the new changes are a way for the city to be able to enforce the issue of animals being left in locked cars.

“We need to have something so that we have some way to objectively say what that is, and that makes it easier to prosecute people that don’t pay attention to their pets,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

