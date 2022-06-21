Advertisement

Cold front moves into Siouxland bringing cooler temperatures for Tuesday

By this afternoon cooler and drier air moves across the region with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. There will be less humidity throughout the day today and lighter winds from the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After showers and thunderstorms moved through portions of Siouxland last night, we are seeing some lingering showers this morning in southeastern Siouxland. Temperatures are still rather mild with western Siouxland starting to see some relief from the heat as a cold front pushes into the region. Because of the cold front there is a variation of temperatures Tuesday morning, western Siouxland is into the mid to upper 60s whereas eastern Siouxland is still in the low to mid 80s to start the day.

By this afternoon cooler and drier air moves across the region with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. There will be less humidity throughout the day today and lighter winds from the northwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies to build into the region with overnight lows near average in the low 60s with a light breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour from the northwest.

Heat returns in the forecast to end the work week with temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s, with a few storm chances possible as well.

For all the latest details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

