Cool start to Summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has passed through Siouxland to start the first day of summer, bringing in much needed relief from the heat. Currently we are sitting in the 80s while western Siouxland is into the 70s. Our wind is now coming from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour allowing drier air into the region dropping our dewpoints to the lower 60s and upper 50s, which means less humidity.

The overnight lows will range from the low 70s to upper 60s for all of Siouxland under partly cloudy skies.

For Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s with low humidity making it a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Winds will come from the south southwest at a calm 5 mph. Lows will get cooler staying in the 60s.

Thursday we are going to heat up to the mid 90s with some places seeing upper 90s with the wind starting to come from the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Humidity does start to increase as well, and with that our storm chances increase over night where we could see some thunderstorms leading into Friday.

