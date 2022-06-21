First day of summer brings cooler temps

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The system that went through last night brought showers, thunderstorms, and a cold front to Siouxland, which aided in cooling the area off today.

We saw temperatures reach the upper 80s today with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight presents a mostly cloudy evening then becoming clear with lows dipping down to the low 60s.

Tomorrow sees similar temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies and calm winds out of the north, becoming westerly by mid afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies continue into the evening with lows in the mid 60s.

Clouds clear out of the area by Thursday morning leaving sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase as we get into Thursday night and lows get down to the upper 60s.

A slight chance of showers on Friday morning clears to a mostly sunny day leading to a slightly warmer day with highs in the lower 90s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms return on Friday night with lows in the upper 60s.

A shower or two may stick around into Saturday morning, but clear to partly sunny skies and cooler temps in the lower 80s.

Saturday night lows drop all the way down to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

We see a mild day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures only reaching the upper 70s.

Another mild evening in store for us Sunday night with temperatures dipping to the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear.

For more updates on the thunderstorms in your forecast stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.