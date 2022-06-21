Dog dies in Sioux City house fire on Ross Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters were sent to a house fire Tuesday morning on Sioux City’s west side that resulted in the death of a dog.

The fire was reported before 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ross Street.

Two dogs were inside the house at the time of the fire. One of the dogs survived, but the other did not. Firefighters at the scene say the residents were not at the house when the fire broke out.

A person that lives in the neighborhood tells KTIV that at one point a large amount of smoke was coming from the house. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews are responding to a fire in the 1500 block of Ross Street.



A neighbor tells me smoke was billowing from the home. No word on injuries. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/DnXfruZcbR — Matt Hoffmann (@HoffmannKTIV) June 21, 2022

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

