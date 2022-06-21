Advertisement

Dog dies in Sioux City house fire on Ross Street

Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.
Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters were sent to a house fire Tuesday morning on Sioux City’s west side that resulted in the death of a dog.

The fire was reported before 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ross Street.

Two dogs were inside the house at the time of the fire. One of the dogs survived, but the other did not. Firefighters at the scene say the residents were not at the house when the fire broke out.

A person that lives in the neighborhood tells KTIV that at one point a large amount of smoke was coming from the house. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

