Advertisement

Sioux City Orpheum suffers damage from broken pipe for third time

City workers attempt to repair the water main break.
City workers attempt to repair the water main break.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A water main broke near the Orpheum Theatre for the third time, causing damage to the theater and the downtown library.

Officials say the water main likely broke due to a cause in pressure or fatigue to the pipe. The pipe is over 100 years old and is two generations outdated.

Here’s a city official when asked why this keeps happening.

“This water main is over 110 years old. It’s past its age, we got a lot of utilities, unfortunately, in our community that are beyond their lifespan. And that’s just an issue you’re gonna have, once you have that is, you’re gonna have more breaks and more profits with them as they age out,” said David Karney, the public works director for Sioux City.

Officials say nearby fire suppression systems were turned off because of a lack of water, but crews expected to have the water main operational again by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.
Woman found dead after Sioux City house fire
These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

Latest News

Wayne State College announces $26.5M athletic and recreation project
House where a woman was found dead after a fire broke out June 21.
Woman found dead after Sioux City house fire
South Dakota AG convicted on impeachment charges, removed from office
Justice Berntson, left, and Allison Decker, right, were both charged in connection to the death...
Lake Park murder: Man gets 25 years in prison, woman found guilty of first-degree murder