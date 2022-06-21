Sioux City Orpheum suffers damage from broken pipe for third time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A water main broke near the Orpheum Theatre for the third time, causing damage to the theater and the downtown library.

Officials say the water main likely broke due to a cause in pressure or fatigue to the pipe. The pipe is over 100 years old and is two generations outdated.

Here’s a city official when asked why this keeps happening.

“This water main is over 110 years old. It’s past its age, we got a lot of utilities, unfortunately, in our community that are beyond their lifespan. And that’s just an issue you’re gonna have, once you have that is, you’re gonna have more breaks and more profits with them as they age out,” said David Karney, the public works director for Sioux City.

Officials say nearby fire suppression systems were turned off because of a lack of water, but crews expected to have the water main operational again by Tuesday afternoon.

