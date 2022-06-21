Advertisement

South Dakota AG convicted on impeachment charges, removed from office

South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his impeachment trial at the Capitol on June 21, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian, triggering his automatic removal from office.

Additionally, Ravnsborg has been barred from holding future office following his conviction. The Republican-controlled Senate voted Tuesday to bar Ravnsborg from future office after convicting him on two charges stemming from the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man -- Boever -- until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements

