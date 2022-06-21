South Dakota AG convicted on impeachment charges, removed from office

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian, triggering his automatic removal from office.

Additionally, Ravnsborg has been barred from holding future office following his conviction. The Republican-controlled Senate voted Tuesday to bar Ravnsborg from future office after convicting him on two charges stemming from the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man -- Boever -- until he returned to the scene the next morning. Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.