Wayne State College announces $26.5M athletic and recreation project

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Some big changes are in store for the athletics depart at Wayne State College.

The NCAA Division II school announced plans to construct a $26.5 million athletic and recreation facility project.

A big addition coming from the project is the installation of an air-supported structure that will be connected to the Recreation Center. This will house a new turf field as well as a track for the colder months.

College officials also say the project will include renovations to the Rice Auditorium. These include a larger lobby to support ticketing and concessions for athletic programs and events. Additionally, The Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex is slated to get a practice court for women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, club sports and intramural activities.

“If we include the projects of converting of our outdoor soccer pitch to artificial turf and the creation of a fan club room in Rice Auditorium that are currently underway, we will be approaching $30 million in remarkable facility improvements at Wayne State College over the next few years,” stated WSC President Dr. Marysz Rames in a press release.

The project is meant to be done in three phases, beginning with the new indoor facility. Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023 with an expected completion date set for the fall of 2025.

“The athletics, recreation and student wellness initiative exemplifies Wayne State’s balanced approach to meeting the needs of students who have a passion for success on and off the field of play,” added President Rames. “This project will provide our students with opportunities to continue their lifelong commitment to athletics and recreation in outstanding facilities that mirror their drive and commitment to excellence.”

Below are renderings provided by the college showing what their plans are for the project.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.