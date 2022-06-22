Advertisement

99-year-old Iowa man spreads joy online one joke at a time

Fred Lehman shares a joke on Facebook.
Fred Lehman shares a joke on Facebook.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 99-year-old man in Mount Vernon is spreading joy online, one joke at a time. It started during the pandemic as people were isolated in their homes. He was 97 at that time. Now, nearing 100, Fred Lehman has made a tradition out of making people smile.

”We just put it on and took our chance that it would help somebody through the day and many people said that gets me through the day,” Lehman said.

With his wife Marion by his side and daughter behind the camera, the family dining room quickly became a recognizable backdrop for the jokes shared on Facebook.

”I was his videographer and I was one of the people that laughed in the background often,” said Jean, Lehman’s daughter.

At 99 years old, Fred has memorized 35 minutes worth of material.

”A fella said to his friend, I got these new hearing aids, state of the art, cost me $5,000. His friend said what kind are they? He said 12:30,” Lehman said with a smile.

His jokes have racked up more than 1,000 followers on Facebook and as many smiles, including from his wife of 73 years.

”She was my biggest fan,” said Lehman.

Marion died in August 2020 at the age of 95, but like the memories that keep flowing, so has Lehman’s mission to make people laugh.

”We miss her, but also we knew that the world was still turning and people were out there,” he explained.

More than two years in and no longer isolated, he hasn’t been posting every day. But jokes are still shared to the page often, reminding us all that sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday...
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect
2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE
Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing his partner's 19-month-old daughter.
Sioux City man found guilty of first-degree murder of 19-month-old child
House fire reported in Sioux City in the Riverside area.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Riverside

Latest News

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
Dog Walk Forecast: Ace
Dog Walk Forecast: Ace
Storm Chances Increase Tomorrow
Thursday Forecast from Jacob Howard
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Riverside