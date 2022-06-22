Advertisement

Healthbeat 4: Treating pelvic pain with physical therapy

Pelvic Floor Therapy is a form of physical therapy meant to strengthen both women and men's...
Pelvic Floor Therapy is a form of physical therapy meant to strengthen both women and men's pelvic floors.(MGN)
By Claire Bradshaw
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One in three postpartum women will experience loss of bladder control, according to a Kaiser Permanente study. However, you can take steps to reduce your chances of having it happen to you.

Kate Sheehy at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s specializes in pelvic floor therapy, helping people strengthen their pelvic muscles.

“Physical therapy focuses on the function of the pelvic floor muscles and surrounding areas. So some examples of conditions or impairments are these muscles aren’t functioning optimally, urinary incontinence...pelvic pain, abdominal pain, hip pain, and low back pain. And that’s just to name a few,” said Sheehy, a physical therapist.

Women aren’t the only ones with pelvic floors, meaning men can experience the same issues.

“Men have pelvic floors, too. They have a pelvis, they have muscles in the same area. And they have they serve similar functions, supporting our internal organs, sexual function, all of those things,” said Sheehy.

Sheehy said a common exercise is Kegels, but strengthening your pelvic floor involves your core, back, and even feet. While Kegels can be helpful, they also can make a condition worse. That’s why it is important to visit a physical therapist for a full evaluation.

Sheehy said if you experience any of those symptoms -- loss of bladder control, constipation, pelvic pain -- visit your primary care provider to talk about starting pelvic floor therapy. You can also contact Kate Sheehy at kathryn.sheehy@unitypoint.org.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.
Woman found dead after Sioux City house fire
These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

Latest News

Extreme heat changes City of Elba utility crew schedules.
Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: How to stay safe in extreme heat
The new law will take effect on July 1st, 2022.
Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore.
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, state First Lady test positive for COVID-19
This proposed rendering shows what the nurses' station and pediatric wing will look like after...
CMN Mediathon: UnityPoint Health pediatric floor will be bright, colorful after renovation