Low humidity for Wednesday

Storm chances return to end the work week
This afternoon will be in the upper 80s low 90s for most of Siouxland with sunny conditions and wind coming from the west northwest at 5 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started off our Wednesday cool with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s for Siouxland, and the mild temperatures stay with us today.

This afternoon will be in the upper 80s low 90s for most of Siouxland with sunny conditions and wind coming from the west northwest at 5 miles per hour.

For tonight, our overnight lows will be in the 60s with our wind shifting from north to south southeast at 5 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies for Siouxland tonight.

Thursday our weather pattern changes a bit with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Our high will be in the low 90s with our wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 30. Mostly sunny for most of Thursday, but overnight our rain chances increase with a possibility of a thunderstorm.

The overnight low for Thursday will be in the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies and that chances of rain.

