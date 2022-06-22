Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery

Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an...
Donald Shibley has been arrested after Tulsa police say he stabbed an 86-year-old woman with an ink pen during an attempted robbery.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man they say stabbed and tried to rob an 86-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a gas station in Tulsa for a report of a stabbing, where they learned the suspect, Donald Shibley, approached an old woman at the pump and demanded her keys.

Police said in a Facebook post that the woman refused and Shibley began hitting her before stabbing her in the neck with an ink pen.

Shibley then ran off into the neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.
Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

The officers searched the nearby neighborhoods and eventually found and took Shibley into custody.

Police said the 86-year-old woman was able to give officers a statement on the scene and was taken to the hospital later for treatment.

The Tulsa Police Department said Shibley was also the suspect in a carjacking involving a 72-year-old man a few days ago.

Authorities said the stabbing case will be turned over to federal prosecutors to determine the charges due to Shibley’s Native American status.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.
Woman found dead after Sioux City house fire
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday...
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say
2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE

Latest News

Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed signals more interest rate hikes ahead
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped...
VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July