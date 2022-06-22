Possible thunderstorms going into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today we warmed back up bit hitting temperatures around 90 degrees and sunny skies, making for a beautiful day across Siouxland.

Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 60s, with southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow we continue to warm back up with temperatures in the upper 80s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

These slight chances of showers and thunderstorms follow us into Thursday night, becoming more likely after midnight with lows leveling off in the upper 60s.

By Friday morning there is still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but by afternoon skies become partly cloudy, with high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Showers are likely by Friday evening, and after midnight, thunderstorm chances return to the area with lows in the upper 60s.

A few scattered showers may stick around into Saturday morning, but eventually clear out to partly sunny skies and highs a bit cooler in the lower 80s.

Saturday night sees partly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures in the upper 50s.

We have a mild day in store or us on Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We keep it cool into Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s and costly clear skies.

The start of your work week Monday sees temperatures return to the low 80s and sunny skies.

Skies stay mostly clear Monday evening with temperatures getting down to the upper 50s.

For more on the possible storms heading into our area this Thursday and Friday, stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.