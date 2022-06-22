Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are looking for a suspect after receiving reports of a 14-year-old girl who was nearly abducted in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the attempted abduction occurred Monday night, June 20, in the 1400 block of Pierce Street.

Police say the girl was walking in an alley off of Pierce Street when a Hispanic male in a pickup truck pulled up behind her and told her to get in. The man allegedly grabbed the teen’s wrist to coax her into the truck. Out of fear for her safety, police say the teen got into the truck.

As the man drove the truck away, the girl eventually jumped out in the area of 41st Street and Hamilton Boulevard and ran to a nearby business, where responding officers found her. Police say she is currently back home safe.

The suspect police are looking for is reportedly in his late 30′s or early 40′s, about 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was described as barrel-chested with a gap in his teeth. The vehicle he was driving was described as a gray Ford extended cab pickup with branches in the back.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6960.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.