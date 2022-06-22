Advertisement

Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect

Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police Department vehicle(ktiv)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are looking for a suspect after receiving reports of a 14-year-old girl who was nearly abducted in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the attempted abduction occurred Monday night, June 20, in the 1400 block of Pierce Street.

Police say the girl was walking in an alley off of Pierce Street when a Hispanic male in a pickup truck pulled up behind her and told her to get in. The man allegedly grabbed the teen’s wrist to coax her into the truck. Out of fear for her safety, police say the teen got into the truck.

As the man drove the truck away, the girl eventually jumped out in the area of 41st Street and Hamilton Boulevard and ran to a nearby business, where responding officers found her. Police say she is currently back home safe.

The suspect police are looking for is reportedly in his late 30′s or early 40′s, about 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was described as barrel-chested with a gap in his teeth. The vehicle he was driving was described as a gray Ford extended cab pickup with branches in the back.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6960.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ross Street in Sioux City.
Woman found dead after Sioux City house fire
A grant was awarded to Rowan County to go toward construction of a new ambulance services...
Owner flees after pit bulls maul woman in South Dakota
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016
Justice Berntson, left, and Allison Decker, right, were both charged in connection to the death...
Lake Park murder: Man gets 25 years in prison, woman found guilty of first-degree murder
These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Storm team 4 meteorologist Jacob Howard Wednesday's forecast
Storm team 4 meteorologist Jacob Howard Wednesday's forecast
The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday...
Crews search for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo
2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE