The stage is set for the Western Valley Conference baseball finals, East, Heelan get Tuesday night sweeps
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
AAB
Sioux City6Kansas City8 F
SB
MOC-FV8Western Christian0F
S.C. North5Bishop Heelan14F
Trinity Christian5Sibley-Ocheyedan10F
S.C. West3S.C. East15F
Le Mars5CBAL1F
S.C. West2S.C. East9F
Lawton-Bronson1Hinton13F
Cherokee2Sheldon15F
Remsen St. Mary’s15Alta-Aurelia5F
CBTJ4Sgt. Bluff-Luton7F
Le Mars3CBAL7F
CBTJ8Sgt. Bluff-Luton10F
S.C. North1Bishop Heelan12F
BB
Le Mars0CBAL6F
CBTJ1Sgt. Bluff-Luton11F
Trinity Christian1Sivley-Ocheyedan7F
MMCRU5Hinton4F
CBTJ1Sgt. Bluff-Luton16F
S.C. North6Bishop Heelan7F
Le Mars0CBAL7F
S.C. West1S.C. East5F
S.C. West1S.C. East7F
WB-Mallard5H-M-S8F
MLB
San Francisco12Atlanta10F
Washington3Baltimore0F
Detroit4Boston5F
Toronto4Chicago WSox28
LOS8Cincinnati2F
NY Mets2Houston89
Kansas City5LA Angels15
Colorado8Miami9F
St. Louis6Milwaukee28
Cleveland5Minnesota510
Seattle1Oakland05
Chicago Cubs1Pittsburgh7F
Arizona2San Diego14
NY Yankees4Tampa Bay5F
Philadelphia0Texas78
