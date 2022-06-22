Advertisement

Sioux City man found guilty of first-degree murder of 19-month-old child

Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing his partner's 19-month-old daughter.
Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing his partner's 19-month-old daughter.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of killing a 19-month-old back in 2018.

Twenty-six-old Tayvon Davis was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, which has a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

During the trial, prosecutors accused Davis of abusing 19-month-old Maelynn Myers over a period of months in 2018. Prosecutors claimed one of those incidents resulted in her death. Davis was the live-in boyfriend of Maelynn’s mother, Shannon Myers.

The prosecution had the medical examiner explain how Maelynn died from multiple cases of blunt force trauma. Which resulted in a litany of injuries, including broken bones and brain bleeding. The defense argued that Maelynn’s injuries could have been accidental or caused by someone else.

After several days in court, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on June 22. Later that day, the jury returned with a verdict of guilty on all counts. A sentencing date for Davis has yet to be scheduled.

Previous Coverage:

