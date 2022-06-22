2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE

WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Two women were killed last week in a train versus car accident in northeast Nebraska.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on June 13 at the train tracks near Highway 77 and H Avenue, several miles northeast of Walthill.

The sheriff’s office says at about 3:30 p.m. a car driven by 51-year-old Jena Free of Walthill was hit by a train while traveling east on H Avenue. Free and a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Danika Brown of Walthill, died due to the injuries they sustained in the crash. Authorities say seat belts were in use during the crash.

No additional information has been released on the crash.

