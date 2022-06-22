Advertisement

Winnebago Tribal Council requests environmental impact study be done on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline

Winnebago Tribe Logo
Winnebago Tribe Logo(Winnebago Tribe)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Winnebago, Neb. (KTIV) - The Winnebago Tribal Council approved a resolution requesting an environmental impact study to be conducted on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The Council is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Woodbury County Commissioners, Dakota County Commissioners, and the Iowa Utility Board to require the study be done prior to any issuance of permits for construction. The Tribe stated in the resolution they have consistently opposed the issuance of pipeline permits that could negatively impact their lands or water. The study would be done to show how the Summit Carbon Pipeline and Navigator Heartland Greenway Carbon Pipeline affect the environment.

The proposed pipeline would be placed north of the Winnebago Indian Reservation, but would cross at the Missouri River where the tribe is just downstream. The construction path also runs through the ancestral lands of the Nebraska tribes and could disturb the burial sites.

Winnebago Tribal Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan stated, “The Winnebago Tribe stands in solidarity with area farmers who oppose these pipelines and the use of eminent domain to acquire access to lands without landowner consent. The health, well-being, and rights of everyone is important to us all.”

The Winnebago Tribe sent the resolution and a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Woodbury County, and Dakota County Commissioners, with the documents officially filed with the Iowa Utility Board.

