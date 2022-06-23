K-P, Woodbury Central, River Valley moving on in WVC Tourney, Newell-Fonda continues dominant season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the Western Valley Conference baseball tournament was in action on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday the girls got their chance to shine as the first round of its softball tournament began in Galva and Kingsley. After winning their play-in game 18-6 over OABCIG, Lawton-Bronson fell to host school Kingsley-Pierson in the first round 15-3. Woodbury Central was able to put up a fight with MVAOCOU and move on with a 6-0 victory, and River Valley scored early and never looked back against West Monona winning 10-0.

K-P will host Woodbury Central in the semi-finals on Thursday at 4:00, while River Valley will play the winner of Westwood and Ridge View on Thursday at 6:00 also in Kingsley.

The #2-ranked Newell-Fonda Mustangs continued their dominant season on Wednesday as they took down South Central Calhoun at home 11-1.

