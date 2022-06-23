Advertisement

Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store

Orlando Castro
Orlando Castro(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing arson charges after authorities say he started a fire at a local convenience store where he was an employee.

According to court documents, Orlando Castro has been charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities allege on June 22 Castro entered the Sam’s Mini-Mart at 923 W 7th Street and intentionally started a fire inside the store using its own merchandise.

Court documents state security camera footage from the store shows Castro walking through the front doors and going up to a shelf that had flammable automotive products. Castro then allegedly lit an object on fire and tossed it on the top of a shelf before leaving. At the time of the fire, about 10:40 p.m., authorities say there were nine people inside the store along with Castro.

Documents go on to say the owner of the store recognized Castro as the one who started the fire. Officers went to Castro’s residence where they identified him as the suspect in the surveillance video. Authorities say he was identified by a distinct tattoo on his arm, and he was wearing the same shoes as seen in the video.

During an interview with police, Castro claimed the owner of Sam’s Mini-Mart falsely accused him of theft and dishonesty. Documents state Castro had been employed at the store for several months and had known the owner for decades.

Castro went on to accuse the store owner of participating in a pattern of immoral and allegedly illegal behavior, stating “that everyone receives a reckoning for their behavior.”

Castro’s bond has been set at $25,000 and his initial appearance in court is scheduled for July 5.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday...
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect
2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE
Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing his partner's 19-month-old daughter.
Sioux City man found guilty of first-degree murder of 19-month-old child
House fire reported in Sioux City in the Riverside area.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Riverside

Latest News

Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
Dog Walk Forecast: Ace
Dog Walk Forecast: Ace
Storm Chances Increase Tomorrow
Thursday Forecast from Jacob Howard
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say