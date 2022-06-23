Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is facing arson charges after authorities say he started a fire at a local convenience store where he was an employee.

According to court documents, Orlando Castro has been charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities allege on June 22 Castro entered the Sam’s Mini-Mart at 923 W 7th Street and intentionally started a fire inside the store using its own merchandise.

Court documents state security camera footage from the store shows Castro walking through the front doors and going up to a shelf that had flammable automotive products. Castro then allegedly lit an object on fire and tossed it on the top of a shelf before leaving. At the time of the fire, about 10:40 p.m., authorities say there were nine people inside the store along with Castro.

Documents go on to say the owner of the store recognized Castro as the one who started the fire. Officers went to Castro’s residence where they identified him as the suspect in the surveillance video. Authorities say he was identified by a distinct tattoo on his arm, and he was wearing the same shoes as seen in the video.

During an interview with police, Castro claimed the owner of Sam’s Mini-Mart falsely accused him of theft and dishonesty. Documents state Castro had been employed at the store for several months and had known the owner for decades.

Castro went on to accuse the store owner of participating in a pattern of immoral and allegedly illegal behavior, stating “that everyone receives a reckoning for their behavior.”

Castro’s bond has been set at $25,000 and his initial appearance in court is scheduled for July 5.

