Advertisement

Rain chances increasing

All of Siouxland under a risk to see severe storms
For tomorrow, we wake up in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the...
For tomorrow, we wake up in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. The highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low 90s once again with our rain chances increasing.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today, our highs are expected to be in the low 90s with sunny conditions until this afternoon. Some parts of Siouxland could see some showers, mainly in our northern counties later today. Our wind for the day will come from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Our low for tonight will drop to the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance of showers in northern Siouxland. The wind for tonight will come from the south southeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For tomorrow, we wake up in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. The highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low 90s once again with our rain chances increasing.

All of Siouxland is under a marginal risk to see strong to severe storms, with northern Siouxland seeing a higher chance to see stronger storms as they have been put under a slight risk. This means a chance to see small hail and gusty winds with northern Siouxland seeing a higher chance to see larger hail and chance of a spin up tornado.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 at Noon for the full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday...
Missing person found dead after Iowa grain bins collapse, deputies say
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City police: Man tried to abduct 14-year-old girl, officers looking for suspect
2 women killed in train vs car crash in Thurston County, NE
Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing his partner's 19-month-old daughter.
Sioux City man found guilty of first-degree murder of 19-month-old child
House fire reported in Sioux City in the Riverside area.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Riverside

Latest News

For today, our high is expected to be in the low 90s with sunny conditions until this afternoon...
Storm chances increase by tomorrow
Future Track Friday
Wednesday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Possible thunderstorms going into the weekend
Storm team 4 meteorologist Jacob Howard Wednesday's forecast
Storm team 4 meteorologist Jacob Howard Wednesday's forecast