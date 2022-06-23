Advertisement

Severe storms possible by Friday night

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The humidity came back up today as temperatures continue to stay above average as a strong south wind blew today with highs near 90.

While we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower tonight (especially in eastern Siouxland), the majority of us will be looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be another warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Our weather conditions will become more interesting by Friday night when thunderstorms will be forming after 7 pm and move from west to east across Siouxland.

There is a “slight risk” of severe storms over the entire KTIV viewing area where gusty winds and large hail will be the primary threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of the rain and storms will move out by Saturday morning and that system will leave us with cooler conditions with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 80s with falling humidity throughout the day.

Sunday won’t be humid at all and highs will stay cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

I’ll have a complete look at your forecast, including those chances of Friday night severe storms, tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

