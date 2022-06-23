Advertisement

Sioux City firefighters get new training trailer

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s out with the old and in with a new training trailer for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The city’s old trailer had been used for years to train the community how to properly use a fire extinguisher. The new trailer still has that option, and like the old trailer it has a flame simulator that allows those who are training to feel actual flames and then put them out.

Sioux City Fire Rescue does the training for free for those who don’t know how to use one or for businesses who want their employees to be familiar with how to use a fire extinguisher.

“It’s great that you have it there. But when you actually have to use it for a real emergency of getting out of your residence or your business, wherever it’d be, you know how to use it, because when panic ensues, you lose everything as far as common sense, and we rely on muscle memory,” said John Nelsen, fire marshal for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Sioux City Fire Rescue also shows local businesses how to properly use an AED, and provides hands-on CPR training at the local farmers market.

