Sioux City’s Riverside Pool to open this Saturday

A shot of the Riverside Pool before it has opened for the season.
A shot of the Riverside Pool before it has opened for the season.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After multiple delays, Sioux City’s Riverside Pool is set to open this upcoming weekend.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation has announced the pool will officially open Saturday, June 25. After that, the pool is slated to be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to p.m.

The pool was originally scheduled to open back on June 4, but it kept getting delayed because of maintenance issues.

The other two public pools in Sioux City, Leif Erikson and Lewis, have already opened for the season. They’re open seven days a week as well.

More information on the pools and how much they cost can be found here.

