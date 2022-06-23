Storm Chances Increase by Tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of Siouxland is sitting in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Our wind is coming the south southeast at around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, our high is expected to be in the low 90s with sunny conditions until this afternoon where some part of Siouxland could see some showers. Mainly in our northern counties. Our wind for the day will come from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Our low for tonight will drop to the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies with a small chance of showers in northern Siouxland.

For tomorrow, we wake up in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies with our wind coming from the south at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. The high tomorrow is expected to be in the low 90s once again with our rain chances increasing. All of Siouxland is under a marginal risk to see strong to severe storms, with northern Siouxland seeing a higher chance to see stronger storms as they have been put under a slight risk to see severe storms. This means a chance to see small hail and gusty winds with northern Siouxland seeing a higher chance to see larger hail and chance of a spin up tornado.

