Campgrounds reopening at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A park in Woodbury County will soon be reopening its campgrounds.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board says Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, near Salix, will reopen a portion of their campground on June 29.

According to a news release, the park’s campground has been redesigned with new concrete roads, larger campsites and full hook-ups at each site that provide electric, water and sewer.

When the campgrounds initially reopen, 19 of the 29 campsites will be immediately available. Officials say the remaining sites will open as soon as conditions allow. All campsites are first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved in advance.

The Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park beach will remain closed due to ongoing construction.

