Her Health Women’s Center offers support for expecting mothers(CBS Newspath)
By Hailey Barrus and Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to different resources an expecting mother has access to, one Siouxland organization has made it their mission to offer safe and educational courses for expecting parents.

Her-Health Women’s Center in Sioux City, is a women’s health organization that offers prenatal care, education, and counseling for expecting parents. The organization works with other Siouxland agencies like the Crittenton Center and the Hope Center to give women the help they need during pregnancy.

“We call ourselves the best first step for women when they are facing a pregnancy decision or an unplanned pregnancy. We offer free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, we do STD testing, some women in STD testing for those women. We provide parenting classes for the women that choose to enroll in those,” said Susie Edgar, Director at Her Health Women’s Center.

The organization also offers services for expecting fathers and has a boutique that offers parents access to formula, baby clothing, toys, and additional resources.

“If the dad is involved, we have some of our videos that talk about the importance of fatherhood, and our daddy duty class, brings the dads in teaching them how to change diapers, and feed the baby. It empowers themselves to know I am a viable and important part of this child’s life,” said Edgar.

All the services provided at Her Health are free. For additional information click here.

