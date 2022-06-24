Muggy afternoon with storms possible tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We kicked off our Friday warm and muggy across the KTIV viewing area. Overnight lows dipped to near 70 degrees overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Throughout this afternoon a bit more heat returns to the region with highs expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with “feels like” temperatures approaching the mid to upper 90s. The wind will start to pick up throughout the day as well from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 25 miles per hour will be possible this afternoon.

Tonight, is when our focus turns towards the skies. All of Siouxland is in a Slight Risk for severe storms to roll through. If storms are able to develop the primary threats will be large sized hail, strong and damaging winds, and we also cannot rule out a spin up tornado or two. Storms look to enter our far western counties around 10 PM tonight and track to the northeast.

Overnight, lows will stay mild near 70 degrees with the scattered thunderstorms possible otherwise staying mostly cloudy and humid.

To start our weekend, Saturday morning lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, especially in northwest Iowa. The storms look to exit the region early on leaving us with clearing skies, a nice breeze, and cooler temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The cooler temperatures stick with us through the weekend, with a bit of a warmup on the way for next week.

