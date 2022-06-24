Advertisement

Planned Parenthood North Central States reacts to Roe V. Wade decision

Planned Parenthood paused abortions in South Dakota in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s ruling
(KEYC News 12)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last abortion at South Dakota’s Planned Parenthood was performed a week ago Thursday, according to Sarah Stoesz, the president of the Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Stoesz said since abortion is now illegal in the Mount Rushmore State, they expect an influx of patients seeking the procedure to cross over into Minnesota. However, they will not stop their other services at the Sioux Falls clinic.

Read More: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

“Our clinic doors remain open and we remain committed to providing other forms of sexual reproductive healthcare, family planning, birth control, testing and treatment for STIs, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and so on,” said Stoesz.

In Iowa and Nebraska, Planned Parenthood can still perform abortions. There are Planned Parenthood clinics that perform abortions in Omaha and Council Bluffs. However, the regional president anticipates both states to try to ban or restrict abortion.

“The [Nebraska] governor along with his political allies are seeking some political avenue to ban abortion we will continue to fight that very very hard in Nebraska,” said Stoesz. “Nothing has changed in Iowa. Iowa abortion remains safe and legal, our doors stay open and we intend to keep them that way. Nothing has changed in Iowa.”

Stoesz says the Minnesota Planned Parenthood clinics have increased staff and the number of days abortions are provided to accommodate women traveling from out of state.

