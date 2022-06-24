Roe v. Wade overturned: Siouxland politicians respond to Supreme Court’s decision

(KTIV) - The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the country.

In reaction to this, governors, senators and representatives across Siouxland’s three states have been issuing statements about the Supreme Court’s decision. KTIV has compiled these statements into this article.

We will update this story throughout the day as more statements are released regarding Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)

“The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

“Today’s decision recognized that the weak legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade has done more to provoke conflict than to resolve it, as the late Justice Ginsburg observed. In a meticulous and well-reasoned opinion, the court dispensed with a flawed precedent, as it has rightly done in landmark decisions throughout history.

For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life – a right that must be protected.

This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.

Regardless of your views on this issue, or any other issue for that matter, we all should respect the role of our impartial judiciary and the decisions that it renders. We’re blessed to live in a country where the people play a leading role in how we are governed. The people can advocate for policy priorities in the public square, the halls of Congress and at the ballot box, as so many pro-life Americans have done throughout the past five decades. Seeking to intimidate or attack the court or undermine its credibility because of an outcome that you don’t support is not the answer.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

“I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA)

“Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation. Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed. By striking down Roe, we can truly live up to our highest moral values and allow states like Iowa – where we proudly defend innocent life – to codify laws that reflect our deepest convictions. As a Christian and father of four, I will always protect the unborn and vote to ensure that every child is guaranteed one of our most fundamental constitutional rights; the right to life.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th congressional district, which oversees all of northwest Iowa.

Gov. Ricketts (R-NE)

“Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives.

Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE)

“America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today – by righting a Constitutional wrong – the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it. We can’t call this legal victory the end, because our movement has never been primarily about lawsuits and laws – it’s about love and compassion. So let’s celebrate today’s victory and get to work. Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them.

On a separate note, let’s celebrate the fact that our institutions held. In spite of the doxxing of their homes, violent threats and intimidation, and even a plot to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, the Court held strong. There is no room for political violence in America – none. Mob violence is un-American, period. President Biden needs to personally and forcefully condemn violence and threats against Supreme Court Justices. Our institutions still work. Let’s keep faith in them.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE)

“Life is a miracle that begins at conception. While today’s decision is a win for the pro-life movement, our work does not end here. We must ensure states – which are now rightfully tasked with authority over abortion – have the resources needed to restore a culture that respects and values life by supporting at-risk mothers, fathers, and children.

I am deeply troubled by the leak of this decision earlier this spring and by the ongoing threats to sitting Supreme Court Justices. Violence is not and will never be the answer. I hope the law-breaking radicals – and the groups encouraging violence – will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rep. Adrian Smith represents Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, which oversees multiple counties in northeast Nebraska.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

“Every abortion always had two victims: the unborn child and the mother. Today’s decision will save unborn lives in South Dakota, but there is more work to do, We must do what we can to help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them. Together, we will ensure that abortion is not only illegal in South Dakota – it is unthinkable.”

We have prayed for this day, and now it's here. Legislative leaders and I have jointly announced plans for a special session to save lives and help mothers later this year.



Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

“This decision to overturn Roe is long overdue, and it’s a historic day in the pro-life movement. Our country is dedicated to the defense of human rights, and I hope that we can further live up to that promise with the question of abortion now rightfully returned to the states, the democratic process, and to elected officials who can be held accountable to the American people for their decisions.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson

“I’ve never believed the Roe v. Wade decision – which was ultimately a personal privacy case – was a justification to take a human life. The unborn deserve protection.”

