Severe storms possible in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning Siouxland is sitting at the low 70s with our humidity at 88% which has increases from the last couple of days making today muggier. The winds are from the southeast at 14 miles per hour.

Throughout the day our temperature will raise to the upper 80s low 90s, but the feel like temperature for all of Siouxland will be in the mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day with more clouds moving in this afternoon/evening. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, we are going to see overnight thunderstorms starting from west Siouxland then progress into eastern Siouxland throughout the night. All of Siouxland is under a slight risk to see severe storms with our main threat being large hail and high winds. Possibility of a tornado as well.

Low tonight will be in the upper 60s low 70s with rain and the wind coming from the southeast at 10-20 miles per hour with gust up to 30 as the cold front passes through Siouxland.

