Storms possible before cooler weather moves in for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw yet another day with lots of sunshine and highs above average for this time of year.

But changes begin tonight with the chance of thunderstorms moving in.

The best chances of storms will likely hold off until after midnight.

Then once the storms form, there will be a chance of some of them becoming strong to severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some thundershowers could linger into Saturday morning before clearing takes over.

As skies clear, a cooler northwesterly breeze will be kicking up and we’ll feel drier air begin to move in as highs reach to around 80 degrees.

Sunday is looking like a great day to get out and enjoy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with plenty of sun and still a northwesterly breeze blowing at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Warming will then kick in yet again with highs in the mid 80s by Tuesday and approaching 90 by Wednesday.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the timing details of Friday night’s storms tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.