Advertisement

Harvard returns Standing Bear’s tomahawk to Nebraska tribe

Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court...
Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court case in 1879(PHOTO: Harvard Crimson via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Harvard has returned a tomahawk once owned by a pioneering Native American civil rights leader to his tribe.

Members of the Ponca tribes in Nebraska and Oklahoma visited the Massachusetts university this month for a ceremony returning the pipe-tomahawk owned by Chief Standing Bear. The university’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology has been working with the tribe for the past year to repatriate the artifact.

Standing Bear gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Castro
Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion

Latest News

West topples CBTJ
METRO BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City
Her Health Women’s Center offers support for expecting mothers