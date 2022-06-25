Advertisement

Heelan tops Sioux Center, SBL trounces Wolverines in softball, West topples CBTJ & North battles with Fort Dodge in baseball

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

Spencer 8 Sheldon 4 F

Woodbury Central 9 West Sioux 8 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 10 Okoboji 0 F

Akron-Westfield 15 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Hinton 5 Remsen St. Mary’s 4 F

Newell-Fonda 8 Spencer 1 F

Denison-Schleswig 2 Le Mars 14 F

Akron-Westfield 5 River Valley 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Sioux Center 0 F

Trinity Christian 8 South O’Brien 7 F

Le Mars 3 MOC-FV 0 F

West Monona 12 Western Christian 0 F

MOC-FV 4 BH/RV 6 F

Newell-Fonda 8 Sheldon 3 F

BB

MOC-FV 16 George-Little Rock 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 3 F

S.C. West 14 CBTJ 1

S.C. North 5 Fort Dodge 9 F

MLB

LOS 4 Atlanta 1 F

Boston 6 Cleveland 3 F

Oakland 1 Kansas City 3 F

NY Mets 5 Miami 3 F

Colorado 1 Minnesota 0 F

Houston 3 NY Yankees 1 F

Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 4 F/10

