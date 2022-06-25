Heelan tops Sioux Center, SBL trounces Wolverines in softball, West topples CBTJ & North battles with Fort Dodge in baseball
SB
Spencer 8 Sheldon 4 F
Woodbury Central 9 West Sioux 8 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 10 Okoboji 0 F
Akron-Westfield 15 Lawton-Bronson 0 F
Hinton 5 Remsen St. Mary’s 4 F
Newell-Fonda 8 Spencer 1 F
Denison-Schleswig 2 Le Mars 14 F
Akron-Westfield 5 River Valley 0 F
Bishop Heelan 3 Sioux Center 0 F
Trinity Christian 8 South O’Brien 7 F
Le Mars 3 MOC-FV 0 F
West Monona 12 Western Christian 0 F
MOC-FV 4 BH/RV 6 F
Newell-Fonda 8 Sheldon 3 F
BB
MOC-FV 16 George-Little Rock 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 3 F
S.C. West 14 CBTJ 1
S.C. North 5 Fort Dodge 9 F
MLB
LOS 4 Atlanta 1 F
Boston 6 Cleveland 3 F
Oakland 1 Kansas City 3 F
NY Mets 5 Miami 3 F
Colorado 1 Minnesota 0 F
Houston 3 NY Yankees 1 F
Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 4 F/10
