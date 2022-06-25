Advertisement

The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City Friday night, in reaction to the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Members of the Knights of Columbus gathered outside the Sioux City Courthouse at 5 p.m. Several people showed up for the organization’s pro-life celebration.

A block away, at 6 p.m. the Great Plains Action Society and Siouxland Pride Alliance were holding a protest against the Supreme Court decision.

These rallies were a chance for both sides to speak out.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Castro
Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store
A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
On Tuesday, city crews repaired a pipe that broke outside the Orpheum Theatre. But it's only a...
City rejected bid to fix century old pipe that damaged Orpheum Theatre because of cost

Latest News

West topples CBTJ
METRO BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City
Her Health Women’s Center offers support for expecting mothers
Roe v. Wade overturned: How Siouxland is affected by the decision