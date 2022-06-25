The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City Friday night, in reaction to the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Members of the Knights of Columbus gathered outside the Sioux City Courthouse at 5 p.m. Several people showed up for the organization’s pro-life celebration.

A block away, at 6 p.m. the Great Plains Action Society and Siouxland Pride Alliance were holding a protest against the Supreme Court decision.

These rallies were a chance for both sides to speak out.

