Temperatures heat back up after cool weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Last night brought showers and thunderstorms to Siouxland which cooled us off from the high temperatures we saw earlier in the week.

Showers and a few thunderstorms continued in portions of northern Siouxland early this morning, and dropped heavy amounts of rain in some areas.

Today these showers and thunderstorms clear out of our area allowing highs to get to the lower 80s, and by tonight, skies become partly cloudy with temperatures even cooler, dipping down to the mid 50s.

Sunday greets us with sunny skies and cooler temperatures, only getting up to the upper 70s with northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night stays mostly clear and cool, with lows in the lower 50s, and northwest winds 5 to 10 becoming easterly after midnight.

Things start to heat up again by the beginning of the work week with Monday’s temperatures reaching the low 80s and sunny skies.

Clear skies follow into Monday night with lows around 60 degrees.

Temperatures reach to around 90 degrees again by Tuesday, and by Wednesday temperatures return to the mid 90s.

Wednesday night starts out clear becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Hot temperatures continue into Thursday with temperatures in the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night cools us down to the mid 60s, and by Friday temperatures stay slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

