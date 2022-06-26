Bandits grab multiple season awards

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits ended up taking home a majority of the season awards presented by the CIF.

First the Bandits were named Franchise of the year, this was voted on by the board of directors,

Now lets get into the individual awards kicker Greg Conry was named CIF special teams player of the year, his season long 46 yard field goal and 21 touchbacks earned Conry the award.

Dajon Emory was named defensive player of the year picking up 17 tackles for a loss two forced fumbles five blocked kicks six sacks and one touchdown to earn the award.

Head coach Erv Strohbeen was named CIF coach of the year. This is the third time Strohbeen has been named coach of the year and it was well deserved after leading the Bandits to a 9-1 regular season.

And last but certainly not least Lorenzo Brown was named CIF MVP. Brown threw for 1,071 yards 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions. While also running for 206 yards and 9 touchdowns.

KTIV would like to congratulate the Bandits for winning these awards and for a phenomenal season.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.