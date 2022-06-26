Advertisement

Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court...
Harvard returns Standing Bear’s tomahawk to Nebraska tribe
Orlando Castro
Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
'He was screaming for help': Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark