Rising temperatures for your workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today we saw clear sunny skies and mild temperatures across Siouxland, which made for a beautiful day.

Tonight these mild conditions stick with us as temperatures fall to the lower 50s with cool northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

We already start to heat back up tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 80s and sunny skies.

Tomorrow night, skies become partly cloudy and temperatures fall to the upper 50s overnight.

By Tuesday, temperatures heat back up to the low 90s, and winds will be breezy out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Clear skies Tuesday night allow us to cool to the lower 60s, but Wednesday brings more heat with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday night sees slightly warmer temperatures with overnight lows sticking to the low 70s, and clear skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Thursday presents another hot day with temperatures again reaching the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night brings in a slight cool down to our area by Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s, and these showers may follow us into Friday morning.

Clouds stick around Friday night giving us another chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly after midnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday sees mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning with highs in the mid 80s.

