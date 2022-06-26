Advertisement

Siouxland schools duke it out at Westwood tourney

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB

GT/RA 12 H-M-S 0 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 11 Harris-Lake Park 4 F

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sheldon 1 F

Sheldon 5 BH/RV 6 F

Lawton-Bronson 14 Whiting 9 F

Storm Lake 7 River Valley 6 F

North Union 11 Woodward-Granger 0 F

Denison-Schleswig 0 Spencer 6 F

Newell-Fonda 5 Le Mars 2 F

BB

Pocahontas Area 9 Ridge View 7 F

MLB

LOS 3 Atlanta 5 F

Baltimore 6 Chicago WSox 2 F

Boston 4 Cleveland 2 F

Oakland 9 Kansas City 7 F

NY Mets 5 Miami 3 F

Toronto 4 Milwaukee 5 F

Colorado 0 Minnesota 6 F

Houston 3 NY Yankees 0 F

Cincinnati 2 San Francisco 9 F

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 5 F

Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 6 F

Washington 2 Texas 3 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Castro
Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in Sioux City.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade sparks two rallies in Downtown Sioux City
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool
Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court...
Harvard returns Standing Bear’s tomahawk to Nebraska tribe

Latest News

Sioux City's Solomon St. Pierre rises high for the interception in the Bandits victory over...
Bandits grab multiple season awards
Bishop Heelan's Kaylee Baker slides in safely at home in the Crusaders victory over Sioux Center
Heelan tops Sioux Center, SBL trounces Wolverines in softball, West topples CBTJ & North battles with Fort Dodge in baseball
Kingsley-Pierson, West Monona crowned WVC champs, S.C. East, Heelan earn sweeps
Kingsley-Pierson, West Monona crowned WVC champs, S.C. East, Heelan earn sweeps
K-P wins WVC Tourney
Kingsley-Pierson, West Monona crowned WVC champs, S.C. East, Heelan earn home sweeps