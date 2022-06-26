Advertisement

“Treasures of the Church” visits Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Treasures of the Church, an organization that travels and teaches about Catholic Saints and relics, was in Sioux City today.

Siouxland Catholic Radio and Holy Cross Parish hosted over 150 relics this afternoon.

The presentation today was headed by Father Carlos Martins.

He said that this Vatican exhibit contains relics from every period of the Church’s history.

Father Martins also talked about the importance of the relics in the Catholic faith.

“Every time relics in scripture are mentioned, two things always occur. There is always a healing, and secondly touch is the way by which that healing comes about. This is not because relics are magic or they have an innate power, but because God likes to work through the relics of his Saints.” said Martins.

This was Father Martins only stop in the Sioux City Archdiocese.

He will still be in Siouxland with his next exposition in West Point, Nebraska.

