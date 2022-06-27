Around Siouxland: Boys and Girls Home Iowa Mental Health Yoga Program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Improve your mental wellness with some yoga classes

Family Services Inc. is hosting beginner yoga classes to help make you feel better. The Yoga classes will have free will donations for the Boys and Girls Home.

The Boys and Girls Home Iowa Mental Health Yoga Program takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 in the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City.

If any additional information is required, you can visit the Family Services Inc. Facebook page here, or you can give them a call at (712)-293-4900.

