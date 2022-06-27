Advertisement

Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County might have its first case of monkeypox.

According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), a case of orthopox virus - the virus family containing monkeypox - has been confirmed in the county.

Further testing is underway, but DCHD anticipates this will turn out to be the county’s first case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox’s recent outbreak has been spotted in nearly 50 countries, but the World Health Organization says it does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

DCHD says the man who may have contracted monkeypox has a history of international travel and is now isolating at home. A contact investigation is also underway to inform other people who may have been exposed.

Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox. It is transmissible between humans and from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted to a human through broken skin, the eyes, nose or mouth. Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar, but milder than smallpox symptoms.

According to DCHD, monkeypox symptoms typically begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. A rash that looks like blisters is also possible. The incubation period - the time between contraction and when symptoms set in - can range from five days to three weeks.

No specific treatment for monkeypox exists, but antivirals have been used effectively to treat it. A smallpox vaccine can also be used for cautionary treatment in some cases for people who have been in contact with an infected person.

DCHD says anyone who suspects they have monkeypox or have been exposed to it should contact their healthcare provider. A health department information line can also be reached at (402) 444-3400 for questions.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front entrance of The Lunch Box's new brick & mortar location.
Popular Siouxland food truck opens first restaurant
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Lang's sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday
Lang’s sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday
Standing Bear gave this tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning a major civil rights court...
Harvard returns Standing Bear’s tomahawk to Nebraska tribe
Orlando Castro
Man accused of starting fire at Sioux City convenience store

Latest News

Planned Parenthood North Central States reacts to Roe V. Wade decision
Lawmakers across the Carolinas are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe...
Roe v. Wade overturned: Siouxland politicians respond to Supreme Court’s decision
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Abortions now illegal in South Dakota following Supreme Court’s ruling
Pelvic Floor Therapy is a form of physical therapy meant to strengthen both women and men's...
Healthbeat 4: Treating pelvic pain with physical therapy
Extreme heat changes City of Elba utility crew schedules.
Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: How to stay safe in extreme heat