Douglas County reports first case of monkeypox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County might have its first case of monkeypox.

According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), a case of orthopox virus - the virus family containing monkeypox - has been confirmed in the county.

Further testing is underway, but DCHD anticipates this will turn out to be the county’s first case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox’s recent outbreak has been spotted in nearly 50 countries, but the World Health Organization says it does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.

DCHD says the man who may have contracted monkeypox has a history of international travel and is now isolating at home. A contact investigation is also underway to inform other people who may have been exposed.

Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox. It is transmissible between humans and from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted to a human through broken skin, the eyes, nose or mouth. Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar, but milder than smallpox symptoms.

According to DCHD, monkeypox symptoms typically begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. A rash that looks like blisters is also possible. The incubation period - the time between contraction and when symptoms set in - can range from five days to three weeks.

No specific treatment for monkeypox exists, but antivirals have been used effectively to treat it. A smallpox vaccine can also be used for cautionary treatment in some cases for people who have been in contact with an infected person.

DCHD says anyone who suspects they have monkeypox or have been exposed to it should contact their healthcare provider. A health department information line can also be reached at (402) 444-3400 for questions.

